BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

