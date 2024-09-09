Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boralex to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boralex

Boralex Trading Down 1.7 %

BLX opened at C$31.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$36.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.65 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.06144 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.