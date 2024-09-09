Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,731.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,773.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,699.51. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $401,371,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Booking by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Booking by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.