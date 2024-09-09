BNB Market Cap Reaches $73.88 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $506.28 or 0.00914114 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $73.88 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,420 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,448.6972245. The last known price of BNB is 503.61456432 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,433,423,078.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

