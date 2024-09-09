BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $27.71. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 256,438 shares.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

