BMO Capital Markets Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.69.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOO

BRP Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BRP stock traded down C$4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$81.12. 330,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$108.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.