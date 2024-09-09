BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTS. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.10.

Fortis Price Performance

TSE:FTS opened at C$60.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.02.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.2439825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortis

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total transaction of C$1,187,493.18. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

