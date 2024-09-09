Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 49,594 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 153,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

