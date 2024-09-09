Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases 81,248 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,248 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. 148,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,529. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

