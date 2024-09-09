Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.24. 76,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,916. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

