Blue Edge Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $60,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.26 on Monday, hitting $360.49. 55,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,039. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

