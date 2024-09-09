Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.01% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $66,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.84 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

