Block (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by New Street Research

Stock analysts at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Get Block alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE SQ opened at $61.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Block will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,145,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,532,000. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Block by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.