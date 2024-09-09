Blast (BLAST) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Blast (BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Blast token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blast has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Blast has a market capitalization of $165.51 million and approximately $29.31 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blast Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,834,312,852 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,824,811,913.749363 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00823825 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $27,393,275.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

