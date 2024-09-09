BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,360,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 92,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 939,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

BSTZ opened at $18.11 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

