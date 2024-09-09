BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.78

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 6899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
