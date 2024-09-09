BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 61,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 153,593 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $10.86.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
