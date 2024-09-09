BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 61,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 153,593 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $10.86.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 137.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

