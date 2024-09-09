BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.23 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 24% against the dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.71111738 USD and is down -13.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,505,564.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.