Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00037884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

