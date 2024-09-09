Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $55,214.08 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,090.58 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.14 or 0.00563522 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00036310 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00081952 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,751,896 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
