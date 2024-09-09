Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $292.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.52.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.59. 241,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.