Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.