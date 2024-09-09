Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $99.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

