Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428,155.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

