Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.32

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 123534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

