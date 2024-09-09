Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.06

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Bank of East Asia Stock Down 17.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.