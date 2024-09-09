Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 354 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $358.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.90. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $364.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

