Baker Boyer National Bank Buys Shares of 20,120 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 531,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.