Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 1,116 Shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.18% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QVAL. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

