BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,360 ($17.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.93) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,438 ($18.91).
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
