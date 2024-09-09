Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.23.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.97. Azul has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Azul will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Azul by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

