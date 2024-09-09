Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 1481896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

Azul Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $914.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Azul by 2,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 575,344 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Azul by 13,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Further Reading

