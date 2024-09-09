Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.57.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $93.18 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

