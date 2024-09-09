Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.00

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 90693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.01 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,534,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

