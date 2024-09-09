AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $225.00 at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $223.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.59.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

AVB stock opened at $223.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.63. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $230.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.