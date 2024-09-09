Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $23.81 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and $242.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $23.81 or 0.00043118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,265,868 coins and its circulating supply is 405,262,768 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

