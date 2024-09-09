Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Hits $269.41 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and approximately $269.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $24.24 or 0.00042929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,266,929 coins and its circulating supply is 405,263,829 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

