AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $124,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.5 %

AN stock opened at $161.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $197.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile



AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

