AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises approximately 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $170,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,748,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after buying an additional 119,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after buying an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AN opened at $161.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.