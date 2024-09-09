Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years.
Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ AUBN opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of 84.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.25.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
