ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 270,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 992,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
