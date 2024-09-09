ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATN International

ATN International Price Performance

ATNI stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.56.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ATN International by 24.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ATN International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 605,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.