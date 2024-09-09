Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $130.80 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 462.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,894 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 76.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.