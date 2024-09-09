AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £105.53 Average PT from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £105.53 ($138.77).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($144.64) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($197.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £126.14 ($165.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,054.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.15. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,461 ($124.40) and a 1-year high of £133.88 ($176.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £118.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 77.60 ($1.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

