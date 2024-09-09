Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY) Raised to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Assa Abloy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Assa Abloy has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

About Assa Abloy

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

