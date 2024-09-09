Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.