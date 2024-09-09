Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,924.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $611.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30. The company has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

