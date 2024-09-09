Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,944 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $189.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

