Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 153,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.53 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

