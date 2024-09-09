Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $23.08 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

